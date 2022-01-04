70th ISRW hosts Senior Leadership Summit

Senior Leaders from across the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing gathered together virtually on Mar. 25-31 to discuss topics focusing on their role as leaders of America’s Cryptologic Wing.



To align with these intentions, the 70th ISRW utilized the Senior Leadership Summit (SLS) to synchronize administrative information and synergize efforts of our Air Force military and civilian leaders.



“As a global ISR wing, there are limited opportunities where all wing leaders are connected outside of mission requirements,” said Col. Craig Miller, 70th ISRW Commander. “The SLS is a platform to engage participants, discuss the successes and challenges faced in command, and to share a wealth of expertise and experience while providing key mentorship.”



Over the five day conference, senior leaders spoke with commanders, chiefs, and civilian leadership. They discussed multiple topics, including; lens shaping: bias, effective teams, maintaining the intelligence edge, and strategic competition.



Dr. (Lt. Col.) Thomas Magee, 70th ISRW Operational Psychologist, opened the summit with discussions on Lens Shaping: Bias. Magee discussed how bias may directly affect us to make effective and accurate decisions; and how you can measure and reduce vulnerability.



“If we can practice a little bit of decision hygiene and a kin to it, i.e. ‘brushing your teeth; taking a shower,’ we can take that deliberate process to determine how and why we make decisions, and we find that we can improve it quite a bit,” said Magee. “If practicing good personal hygiene can prevent illness, practicing good decision hygiene can prevent errors in decision-making.”



According to retired Gen. Joseph L. Votel, U.S. Army Four-Star officer and most recently the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, it is really important to understand and really appreciate the culture of the organizations. When you embrace and share the information with people, it builds trust.



Votel provided the attendees a vast amount of knowledge and experience, but one thing stood out, “The basics matter.” With over 39 years of leadership, he entrusted current and future leaders to follow four basic ideals he’s learned:



First, trust your instincts; as a leader you accumulated wisdom over the course of your careers and you apparently know what is right and what you should be thinking about. As commanders you should learn to trust your instincts.



Second, use your position for good; you have the opportunity as leaders to use your positions for good, for your airmen, their families and other joint service members that you come into action with.



Third, take care of yourself and your families: One of the things I observed as I became a senior leader, you start to notice that more and more people were watching me as a model. They watched on how I balanced my personal and professional life, and I imagine your Airmen are doing the same. They are looking to you for that. Set a good example.



Lastly, be a happy leader; you have to find ways to make it enjoyable, to have members take pride in their work, and take pride in serving their nation. This is really important.



“This summit provided [attendees] a venue for peer collaboration to sharpen core leadership skills, and gain insight from premier industry leaders while developing effective strategies for organizational change,” said Capt. Cher Ron Mclemore, 70th ISRW Commander’s Action Group Director. “Dedicating space and time for these command engagements affords a break to refresh and refocus on Air Force priorities, while upholding our commitments to joint partnerships within the intelligence community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:02 Story ID: 418753 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 70th ISRW hosts Senior Leadership Summit, by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.