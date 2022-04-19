Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama National Guard Soldier Represents State at the Pentagon

    Alabama National Guard Soldier Represents State at the Pentagon

    Photo By Capt. Joshua Sik | Sgt. 1st Class Taaka Wilson prepares for her upcoming Non-Commissioned Officer of the...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Story by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Taaka Wilson is currently competing at the Department of the Army Inspector General’s (IG) Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year competition. It is a two-day event occurring at the Pentagon on April 19th and 20th, where NCOs from all across the country and overseas demonstrate their expertise at IG tasks.

    “I’m incredibly appreciative to be recognized by the state to represent them in this competition,” said Wilson. “I hope I can help gain recognition for the National Guard and its soldiers for the great work they do.”

    Wilson is one of ten NCOs to make it to this point in the competition with only two from the National Guard. “We are extremely proud of her,” said Maj. Rickeisha Robinson, Wilson’s supervisor. “The fact that she was one of two NCOs selected to represent the entire National Guard is an outstanding achievement.”

    Wilson’s participation in the competition is a brief interlude from her deployment preparation with the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). The 135th ESC will be deploying as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s Operational Command Post in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 07:37
    Story ID: 418737
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: ENTERPRISE, AL, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Soldier Represents State at the Pentagon, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Alabama National Guard Soldier Represents State at the Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    135th ESC
    IG NCO of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT