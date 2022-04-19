Sgt. 1st Class Taaka Wilson is currently competing at the Department of the Army Inspector General’s (IG) Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year competition. It is a two-day event occurring at the Pentagon on April 19th and 20th, where NCOs from all across the country and overseas demonstrate their expertise at IG tasks.



“I’m incredibly appreciative to be recognized by the state to represent them in this competition,” said Wilson. “I hope I can help gain recognition for the National Guard and its soldiers for the great work they do.”



Wilson is one of ten NCOs to make it to this point in the competition with only two from the National Guard. “We are extremely proud of her,” said Maj. Rickeisha Robinson, Wilson’s supervisor. “The fact that she was one of two NCOs selected to represent the entire National Guard is an outstanding achievement.”



Wilson’s participation in the competition is a brief interlude from her deployment preparation with the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). The 135th ESC will be deploying as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s Operational Command Post in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 07:37 Story ID: 418737 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: ENTERPRISE, AL, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Soldier Represents State at the Pentagon, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.