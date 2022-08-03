Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Works Alongside U.S. Army in Poland and the Czech Republic

    U.S. and Czech Air Force Conduct Air Defense Training During Saber Strike

    Photo By Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga | An L-159 Alca fixed wing of the Czech Army conducts air defense training with the U.S....... read more read more

    HRADIšTě MILITARY AREA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.08.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Tara Fajardo-Arteaga, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers can hear a subtle roar from the range tower at Zdar Range, Hradiště Military Area, Czech Republic, on March 8, 2022. Czech army soldiers come outside and look up to see what made the noise.
    Two MI-24 Hind attack helicopters fly over the range. Suddenly, an L-159 Advanced Light Combat Aircraft (ALCA) fixed-wing subsonic aircraft appears and dives close to the ground toward the tower.

    On a hill in the distance, Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Hodges and Senior Airman Driestin Aho, Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTAC), conduct close air support by identifying and distinguishing between friendly and hostile units and directing, via radio, the actions of the combat aircraft as they fly above the training area. “We work with the Czech counterparts and the Czech aircraft to facilitate strikes from the Czech air force,” explained Hodges.

    Hodges and Driestin are members of the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, Tactical Air Control Party (TACP). JTAC personnel from the U.S. Air Force embedded with Army and Marine units on the frontline while working with Allies. “We were integrated with the Czech JTACs; we were going up there and conducting coordinated airstrikes on strategic targets for the U.S. Army,” said Hodges.

    Hodges and Aho are assigned to the 10th Air Support Operations Squadron out of Ft. Riley, Kan., and are currently stationed at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. “The U.S. Army dictates that they want a set amount of JTACs aligned with the Army,” said Hodges. “So we are aligned with these guys and integrate the air picture into the Army scheme of maneuver.” The two Airmen worked alongside the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and participated in Saber Strike 22, Czech Republic.

    “We get assigned to work with an Army unit, so we work with the 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley,” said Aho. “We are working with 2-34.”
    While at Saber Strike 22, a multi-national military exercise from February to March, the airmen worked together with the Czech air force to conduct air defense training while also providing close air support to train in case of hostile targets are too close to friendly forces.

    Saber Strike 22 gave the U.S. JTACs the chance to work directly with the military of the Czech Republic, which brought together NATO Allies to rehearse critical skills in support of ground operations. “Saber Strike 22 was a very successful exercise,” said Hodges, “It’s vital for us to integrate with our NATO counterparts to know how each of us operates. Working these combined exercises gives each country a chance to show their capabilities and lets them know we’re ready in the event of a conflict.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 06:41
    Story ID: 418733
    Location: HRADIšTě MILITARY AREA, CZ
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Works Alongside U.S. Army in Poland and the Czech Republic, by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. and Czech Air Force Conduct Air Defense Training During Saber Strike
    U.S. and Czech Air Force Conduct Air Defense Training During Saber Strike
    U.S. and Czech Air Force Conduct Air Defense Training During Saber Strike
    U.S. and Czech Air Force Conduct Air Defense Training During Saber Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirForce
    SaberStrike
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT