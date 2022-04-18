Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MDB Soldiers collect donations for Ukrainian refugees

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.18.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    1st Space Brigade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Soldiers of the 11th Missile Battery, 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, in Kaiserslautern Germany, recently collected donations for Ukrainian refugees trickling out of the war-torn country.

    Clothing, blankets, baby formula, and other numerous items poured in from the local community, then shipped to the German Red Cross and given to the Hearts for Ukraine Foundation.

    “We are humbled by the efforts of not only our Army personnel here, but also our Air Force counterparts, who continuously support us in all community outreach efforts,” said Sgt. Enrique Perez, of the 11th MDB. “We truly would not have this level of success without them.”

    Perez and Staff Sgt. Garrett Woodall spearheaded the drive, and collected more than 200 individual items.

    “Knowing that these items are going to people who truly need them gives us a rewarding feeling,” Woodall said. “And we couldn’t have done it without the local Sergeant. Audie Murphy Club.”

    SAMCs across the globe constantly give back to their local communities and engage in humanitarian outreach programs.

    Staff Sgt. Kayla Davis of the SAMC in Sembach, Germany, gathered the donations for final submission.

    “‘We knew we had to do something to do our part in helping out the countless displaced refugees,” Davis said. “It’s the least we can do.”

