334th TRS runs memorial 5k

The 334th Training Squadron hosted the annual A1C Holt 5k Memorial Run on base, April 15.

This tradition started in 2017 to commemorate Airman 1st Class Antoine Holt, 603rd Air Control Squadron command and control battle management operations operator, and give his family the ability to interact with 334th TRS Airmen.

“Our Airmen always respond well when they get to hear personal stories about somebody's service and the significance of it,” said Tech Sgt. Torres Franki, 334th TRS C2BMO instructor.

The 334th TRS sees it as an honor and a privilege to conduct the organized memorial run to help Holt’s family tell his story to new Airmen who are in the same technical training squadron where Holt studied aerospace control and warning systems.

“It provides our Airmen that are just beginning their Air Force careers the opportunity to reflect on individuals that came before them and recognize the gravity and importance of serving our country,” said Lt. Col. Hopkins, 334th TRS commander.

Holt, native to Atlanta, Georgia, was assigned to the 603rd ACS, Aviano Air Base, Italy, upon completion of his technical training. While deployed with the 447th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron and 332nd Expeditionary Air Control Squadron in Iraq, Holt was responsible for the execution of 1,300 data link events providing 2,100 hours of continuous air picture connectivity to the Combined Air Operations Center.

On April 10, 2004, Holt sustained injuries when his tent was struck by a mortar attack at Balad Air Base, Iraq, leading to his death. Holt’s memory lives on through his family, the 334th TRS and the 603rd ACS.

