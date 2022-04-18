BELMONT ASSUMES COMMAND OF FRC EAST

Capt. James Belmont assumed command of Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) during a brief ceremony at the facility April 15.



An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer.



Belmont previously served as FRCE’s executive officer, the depot’s second-in-command, since May 2021. Previous tours include Production Group Military Director at Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC), Aviation Readiness Branch Head at Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), and numerous operational assignments as a material control officer and maintenance material control officer.



His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the John C. Stennis “Straight Furrow,” senior leadership award and various campaign, service and unit awards.



Belmont is a native of Chicago, Illinois, and a graduate of Lewis University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.



Lt. Col. Jason Raper, who served as the FRCE Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Production Officer, has assumed the duties as Acting Executive Officer.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

