    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown April 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown April 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 16:25
    Story ID: 418618
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    U.S. flag
    stars and stripes
    American flag
    flag
    Fort McCoy

