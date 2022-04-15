ODIN educates orbital warfighters

Photo By Dennis Rogers | U.S. Space Force Spc. 3, Markus Michalak, 1st Space Operations Squadron technician,...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | U.S. Space Force Spc. 3, Markus Michalak, 1st Space Operations Squadron technician, participates in the Orbital Defense Initiation course at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 1, 2022. ODIN provides Delta Guardians with prerequisite knowledge not taught in prior training, ensuring members are able to perform their duties. This is accomplished by combining the science of space warfare with the knowledge only obtained from operational experience. (U.S. Space Force photos by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Space Force produces highly trained space warfighters, and with Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare’s Orbital Defense Initiation course, Guardians are going to be more prepared and equipped than they’ve ever been before.



ODIN provides Delta Guardians with prerequisite knowledge not taught in prior training, ensuring members are able to perform their duties. This is accomplished by combining the science of space warfare with the knowledge only obtained from operational experience.



“For new operators coming into Delta 9, it can be a steep learning curve due to the number of operations, systems and tactics, techniques and procedures that are extremely unique to our Delta,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Arrington, 9th Combat Training Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of initial qualification training. “It’s important they are equipped with every single tool that we can give them to help them be successful.”



The course runs for approximately eight weeks and students are graded throughout the curriculum. Classes consist of both space operators and intelligence Guardians.



“We’ve directly integrated our intelligence students and space operators so all personnel assigned to DEL 9 are getting the same training from the same instructors on the same information,” said Tech. Sgt. Carson Spencer, 71st Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of intelligence training. “Regardless of your background, the goal is to get everyone on the same page and start building an orbital warfare culture.”



However, ODIN is about more than making the Delta’s Guardians more efficient, it’s changing the culture surrounding the space community.



“Historically, we didn’t think of ourselves as warfighters,” Spencer said. “With ODIN, we’re trying to get people out of that mindset and get them to understand they are warfighters in the space domain.”



As the space domain grows and adversaries expand their reach, it remains critically important the U.S. Space Force maintains space superiority. With courses like ODIN, DEL 9 ensures their orbital warfighters stay prepared for whatever the mission requires.