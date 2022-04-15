Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Words Have Power

    Words Have Power

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Story by Diamante Byrne 

    U.S. Army Central   

    "Words have power," says Colette Jones. Words have the power to inspire,
    promote understanding, and build relationships, but also have the power to
    undermine teams, discourage understanding, and limit potential. Colette
    Jones, U.S. Air Force Retired, is a mother, veteran, and poet.
    She has written over 2,000 poems throughout her life and realized that
    poetry was not only a dream but an outlet.
    "Writing is cathartic for me. I keep writing until the ink in my mind and
    the body is clear."
    What's been described as a deep and honest talent was developed by her late
    grandmother, Alberta Mae Smalls Hampton. She was able to spot the talent
    within Colette at a young age.
    "She saw me scribbling on the table and napkins. What others would perceive
    as gibberish, she noticed was poetry, so she encouraged it."
    Alberta also honed Colette's public speaking skills by having her perform
    speeches at church services. She's been asked by different organizations
    throughout South Carolina, to include U.S. Army Central, to recite her
    poetry during ceremonies and at open mic nights throughout the state. When
    people ask her to write, she approaches it with an open mind and reminds
    herself about the possibility of impacting one person.
    "Poetry is a spoken word -- you don't need a gift, write what you're
    feeling. Your pain is the pathway to someone else's healing."
    An example of Colette using words to heal is during Sexual Assault Awareness
    Month, where she encourages victims of sexual assault to take their power
    back.
    "You are not what people think. Think about your mailbox. The bills are
    important, but coupons are considered junk mail. Anything that is not
    important to pay: your mind, peace, and joy is considered junk mail.
    People's opinions about your situation are considered junk mail. Throw it
    away," said Jones "Do not blame yourself. It was your body, not your mind,
    and you are not the sum of that situation. Allow healing within your mind
    and heart."
    Poetry enabled Colette to transform her thinking and remove "her chains of
    bondage" by giving her an outlet to move forward from what she describes as
    "a wound." She now can boldly share her story with empathetic,
    heart-rending, and powerful words.
    "There is no power over me anymore. I am not a victim. I am victorious. I
    kept writing until I was victorious. Poetry has enabled me to heal."
    Through success and hardship, Colette lives her passion and continues to
    pursue her writing because words, in the form of poetry, have changed her
    life. She focuses on the impact her words have and takes every opportunity
    to experience, grow, and learn because, as she says, "you can learn
    something from anybody." She doesn't let her past experiences hinder her
    from pursuing that passion and encourages others to do the same.
    "Things are impossible. No, I say. I'm possible!"

