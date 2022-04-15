"Words have power," says Colette Jones. Words have the power to inspire,

promote understanding, and build relationships, but also have the power to

undermine teams, discourage understanding, and limit potential. Colette

Jones, U.S. Air Force Retired, is a mother, veteran, and poet.

She has written over 2,000 poems throughout her life and realized that

poetry was not only a dream but an outlet.

"Writing is cathartic for me. I keep writing until the ink in my mind and

the body is clear."

What's been described as a deep and honest talent was developed by her late

grandmother, Alberta Mae Smalls Hampton. She was able to spot the talent

within Colette at a young age.

"She saw me scribbling on the table and napkins. What others would perceive

as gibberish, she noticed was poetry, so she encouraged it."

Alberta also honed Colette's public speaking skills by having her perform

speeches at church services. She's been asked by different organizations

throughout South Carolina, to include U.S. Army Central, to recite her

poetry during ceremonies and at open mic nights throughout the state. When

people ask her to write, she approaches it with an open mind and reminds

herself about the possibility of impacting one person.

"Poetry is a spoken word -- you don't need a gift, write what you're

feeling. Your pain is the pathway to someone else's healing."

An example of Colette using words to heal is during Sexual Assault Awareness

Month, where she encourages victims of sexual assault to take their power

back.

"You are not what people think. Think about your mailbox. The bills are

important, but coupons are considered junk mail. Anything that is not

important to pay: your mind, peace, and joy is considered junk mail.

People's opinions about your situation are considered junk mail. Throw it

away," said Jones "Do not blame yourself. It was your body, not your mind,

and you are not the sum of that situation. Allow healing within your mind

and heart."

Poetry enabled Colette to transform her thinking and remove "her chains of

bondage" by giving her an outlet to move forward from what she describes as

"a wound." She now can boldly share her story with empathetic,

heart-rending, and powerful words.

"There is no power over me anymore. I am not a victim. I am victorious. I

kept writing until I was victorious. Poetry has enabled me to heal."

Through success and hardship, Colette lives her passion and continues to

pursue her writing because words, in the form of poetry, have changed her

life. She focuses on the impact her words have and takes every opportunity

to experience, grow, and learn because, as she says, "you can learn

something from anybody." She doesn't let her past experiences hinder her

from pursuing that passion and encourages others to do the same.

"Things are impossible. No, I say. I'm possible!"

