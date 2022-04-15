48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 11, 2022

Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Conner Veal as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 11, 2022. see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Conner Veal as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of April 11, 2022.



“I do everything I can to the best of my ability to help my company complete the tasks that are given to us,” Veal said. “I not only love the military, but also honor the military by giving deceased veterans the honor they rightfully deserve.”



Veal is a small arms and artillery repairer assigned to the Jackson-based Bravo Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion.



As a small arms and artillery repairer, Veal is responsible for maintaining and repairing a wide array of weapon systems. With thousands of rifles, machine guns, pistols, mortars, and howitzers in the Volunteer Brigade’s arsenal, Veal plays a crucial role in ensuring the brigade’s readiness and lethality.



In his civilian capacity, Veal is a logistics and maintenance technician.

Veal is a resident of Byron, Georgia, and enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in March 2019.



“Spc. Veal is not only a stellar Soldier, but is also an outstanding person and human being,” said 1st Sgt. Jason Flagg, company first sergeant of Bravo Company. “He has on numerous occasions volunteered with the Veterans Honor Guard in his local area. I think this epitomizes what it is to be a Citizen-Soldier.”