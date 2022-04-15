Zero delta thirty

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—



Tyndall Air Force Base is a fast paced, high-speed installation. Between rebuilding from the ground up, hosting one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air combat exercises, monthly Weapons System Evaluation Programs and training the Air Force’s newest F-22 Raptor pilots, force protection efforts are extensive and occur 24/7.



The 325th Security Forces Squadron’s delta flight is one of two night shifts that contribute to the around-the-clock safety and security of the installation.



“[Security Forces] is the first line of defense for the installation,” said Ryan Roman, 325th SFS police officer. “[At night] there are fewer people going in and out of the gates, which allows us the opportunity to train and better our flight as a whole.”



At the beginning of each shift Airmen are assigned a post for the night, where they either run radar on highway 98, pull security operations on the flight line or support side of base, or post at the gates.



“The night shift mission doesn’t differ from the day shift, anything can happen at any time.” said Airman 1st Class Alexandria Anaya, 325th SFS response force member. “Whether we are wearing sunglasses or not, Security Forces is always ready.”



Defenders ensure the security of base assets during their 12 hour shifts, to include extensive visiting aircraft assigned to units across the DoD. They also maintain their readiness by completing CPR classes, weapons training, riot control and force training.



Both Anaya and her wingman, Nicolaus Hinton, 325th SFS police officer, emphasized the importance of the relationships between the members of delta flight. Teamwork is vital within the SFS career field, whether it be during shift changes, emergency situations or regular security operations. Each response force member needs to be able to properly communicate and trust their partner in order to complete their mission.



“We are rarely posted with the same person two days in a row,” stated Hinton. “But that’s the best thing about delta flight; no matter who I’m with or where we are posted, I know it’s going to be a good night.”



With continuous training, teamwork, surveillance and security, the 325th SFS ensures that Tyndall’s mission does not set with the sun and that a force of defenders stand ready for any possible situation.

