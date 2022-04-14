NAVFAC Pacific Awards $35 Million Contract for Armory Facility on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $35 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Gilbane SMCC ECC LCC of Concord, California on Apr. 14 for the construction of a low-rise consolidated armory facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



This contract is the seventh of 13 Defense Policy Review Initiative military construction projects planned to be awarded by NAVFAC Pacific in fiscal year 2022.



“This facility will directly support 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Headquarters, 4th Marine Regimental Headquarters, two infantry battalions, amphibious attack vehicle/combat engineer battalion/light armored reconnaissance platoons, combat logistics battalion and base operations requirements at MCBCB,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Program Manager Mark Nakagawa.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a consolidated armory facility, ancillary mechanical enclosures, roadway construction, associated utilities and security features, and incidental related work.



“We look forward to a successful project in delivering an exceptional facility for our Marines,” said Nakagawa.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, with an expected completion date of August 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 Story ID: 418556 by KRISTA CUMMINS