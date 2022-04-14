Photo By Sgt. David Davidson | Helicopters assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, fly...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. David Davidson | Helicopters assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, fly over Founder's Field during the State of the Mountain Post Address at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 14, 2022. State of the Mountain Post Address sets the tone for the year and communicates the commanding general's intent going forward. (US Army Photo by Sgt. David Davidson) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo.- Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, discussed the current status and mission of the division, brigades, and supporting units assigned to Fort Carson with Fort Carson Good Neighbors, Front Range Community Leaders, Soldiers and Families.

"No other division can converge, close on the enemy, or consolidate gains faster than the 4th Infantry Division," said Hodne.

Hodne also introduced the community to Mountain Post READY, a strategic posture that ensures 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson are prepared to meet the Nation's diverse and ever-evolving global security requirements.

READY is the acronym used to describe who an Ivy Soldier is, what they do, and why. Broken down, it stands for: Respect for each other, Experts in their craft, Athletes who train and are fit to close the final yards,

Discipline in doing the right thing when no one is looking, and finally, You, the Ivy Soldier, will accomplish all missions.

Hodne said people remain our source of overmatch, and they also make the U.S. Army the best army in the world. For this reason, we must invest in and care for our people.

The Division's mission is to "maintain a combat-ready expeditionary force necessary to fight and win in complex environments."

Being combat-ready is made possible primarily due to interagency, multinational, and mission command elements partnership. These elements allow the Ivy Division to deploy, fight, and win our Nation's wars.

"Our Mountain Post continues to support operations globally; we must remain committed to generating readiness," said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, the senior enlisted leader of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.

Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander, highlighted several accomplishments the Mountain Post and surrounding community had over the past year, such as Operation Helping Hands, which raised $170k to invest in the Fort Carson community through community donations. Those donations allowed support to more than 11,000 Soldiers and their Families.

As Hodne concluded the address to the division and community leaders, he emphasized what he believes to be the source of the Ivy Division's success.

"Everyone contributes to making this division and this post the best it can be," Hodne said. "Together, with the combination of our great people, skilled units, dedicated Families, a resilient installation and a supportive community, we will accomplish all assigned missions, defeat any enemy, anytime, anywhere and under any condition. We won't just be READY...we will be Mountain Post Ready."

-30-