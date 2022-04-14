Taekwondo Soldier-athletes qualify for Pan-Am, World Championships

The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program qualified Soldier-athletes for the both the 2022 Pan-American Championship, and 2022 World Championship team.



During the 2022 Pan-Am Team Trials, Sgt. David Kim, Spc. Josh Liu, and Pfc. Khalfani Harris qualified for the Pan-Am Championships Team. The Pan-Am championships will be held later this year in the Dominican Republic. On top of qualifying, the team also won three Gold medals, and one Bronze medal during the competition.



“It’s a little stressful having tournaments back to back, but it’s all about your mindset,” said Harris. “I felt good mentally this weekend, and there’s things I want to work on leading up to the Pan-Am Championships, but we’ll get it done!”



On the same weekend, the 2021 (postponed) Grand Prix Finals, and 2022 Pan-Am Team Trials, held April 9-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Spc. Josh Liu and Pfc. Khalfani Harris qualified for the 2022 World Championship Team. The team also secured one Bronze medal, and one Gold medal during the competition.



“Securing both a world team, and Pan-Am team spot really means a lot to me,” said Liu. “It shows me that all the ups and downs in the last year were worth it, putting in the work to win at competitions so I could make these teams gives me a great sense of satisfaction.”

