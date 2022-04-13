BEAR Base Embraces Diversity

Similar to the United States of America, the U.S. Air Force is a melting pot of different cultures from virtually every corner of the globe. Airmen of all colors, shapes, belief systems and walks of life come together as a physical representation of the rich diversity within their ranks.



Recently, the Airmen of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base celebrated their differences and similarities with a Diversity Day event, April 8, 2022, here.



“Diversity Day at BEAR Base is a way to bring awareness to all members on how big of a melting pot this base is for different cultures,” said Staff Sgt. Isaiah Trujillo, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron container control officer. “It’s a good way to bridge the gap between different people so they can see outside of their own culture and possibly adopt different ones.”



The event provided various avenues for people to learn about different cultures including guest speakers, food from different countries and team building exercises.



“I want people to learn from the event that diversity isn’t just about race, religion or sexual orientation,” said Staff Sgt. Maseray Swarray-Boateng, 635th MMS unit program manager. “Diversity is also about being culturally aware and embracing and understanding where people are from.”



Cultivating an environment of acceptance and learning opens the door to a more positive experience for the members of BEAR Base and helps the work relationships between people from different cultures.



“Diversity is important in the military especially because people come from different backgrounds and different places,” said Senior Airman Kayla Hickey, 635th MMS structures journeyman. “Eventually we’re going to have to learn how to work with different personalities and work ethics and by bringing in a Diversity Day you get to know how to work and cooperate with different people from different backgrounds.”



By teaching people to work with different personalities and cultures, barriers can be broken down so airmen can serve to their fullest potential and become a stronger team.

