First transient troops training barracks construction project, funded in FY 2019, completed at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown April 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. On April 1, 2022, the barracks was turned over from the contractor to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The barracks is different than the traditional World War II-era barracks that are located throughout the installation's cantonment area. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The construction of the first new multi-million dollar transient troops training barracks at Fort McCoy, funded in fiscal year 2019, was completed and turned over to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) on April 1, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



DPW Master Planner Brian Harrie said some more final work has to be completed on the facility before it’s fully turned over from them to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) for unit availability.



“DPW was some work to do in this building prior to putting it into the Fort McCoy Range Facility Management Support System so that DPTMS can schedule it,” Harrie said. “I would estimate that we are looking to give this building to DPTMS for actual training scheduling or use around the beginning of May. The date will firm up as we figure out all the actions and schedules.”



A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, Inc., in September 2019 to build the barracks, Green said. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square. The building is built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



In the last update about the project April 8, Green said the boiler re-work was completed. He also said controls and damper work completed along with the insulation of systems as well as access doors installation. After the work was completed and final inspections were done, DPW took over ownership of the building.



Harrie said at the beginning of the project that it is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future.



“This barracks building is constructed on the west side of the site, near the recently constructed dining facility 1672 and has ample parking and other amenities,” Harrie said.



The project also was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is for four barracks overall with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block is being completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Big construction projects like this barracks project also contribute to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on the local economy. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Fiscal year 2021 operating costs on post of $249.88 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



