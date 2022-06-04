Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts Annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors Meeting

    04.06.2022

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 6-8, 2022) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio hosted the annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors Meeting at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

    The meeting brought together leadership and science subject matter experts from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), NAMRU 2 - NMRC Asia, NAMRU 3, NAMRU Dayton, NAMRU 6, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Health Research Center, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.

