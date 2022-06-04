NAMRU San Antonio hosts Annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors Meeting

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 6, 2022) – Capt. William...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 6, 2022) – Capt. William Deniston, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Center, delivers opening remarks during the annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors’ Meeting hosted by Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The meeting brought together leadership and science subject matter experts from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), NAMRU 2 - NMRC Asia, NAMRU 3, NAMRU Dayton, NAMRU 6, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 6-8, 2022) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio hosted the annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors Meeting at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



The meeting brought together leadership and science subject matter experts from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), NAMRU 2 - NMRC Asia, NAMRU 3, NAMRU Dayton, NAMRU 6, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Health Research Center, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.