Altus Air Force Base Celebrates Women's History Month: Celebrating HerStory

Throughout the month of March, Altus Air Force Base members honored Women’s History Month with a host of events as a part of the theme called “Celebrating HerStory.” Each week, members had the opportunity to learn about and recognize women’s contributions throughout the history of the Air Force . Some of the events included a ruck march, a luncheon, a panel discussion highlighting civilian and military women’s backgrounds, and a diversity and inclusion discussion. There was also a wing-wide expo showcasing 25 local vendors, businesses and service members in which 5 guest speakers presented. These events were held to not only educate Airmen and their families about Women’s History Month, but to bring the community together to celebrate women’s accomplishments and promote hope for a bright future for women. HerStroy will conclude with a dinner featuring a speech by Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force Command Chief on March 31.

