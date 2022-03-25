Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus Air Force Base Celebrates Women's History Month: Celebrating HerStory

    Altus Air Force Base Celebrates Women's History Month: Celebrating HerStory

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray | Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing attend an expo as a part of Women's History

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Throughout the month of March, Altus Air Force Base members honored Women’s History Month with a host of events as a part of the theme called “Celebrating HerStory.” Each week, members had the opportunity to learn about and recognize women’s contributions throughout the history of the Air Force . Some of the events included a ruck march, a luncheon, a panel discussion highlighting civilian and military women’s backgrounds, and a diversity and inclusion discussion. There was also a wing-wide expo showcasing 25 local vendors, businesses and service members in which 5 guest speakers presented. These events were held to not only educate Airmen and their families about Women’s History Month, but to bring the community together to celebrate women’s accomplishments and promote hope for a bright future for women. HerStroy will conclude with a dinner featuring a speech by Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force Command Chief on March 31.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 17:04
    Story ID: 418359
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    This work, Altus Air Force Base Celebrates Women's History Month: Celebrating HerStory, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    WHM
    Celebrating HerStory

