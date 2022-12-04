Hill AFB supports DoD 5G quick reaction tests

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | An UH-60 Blackhawk hovers above the airfield during a series of 5G avionics tests...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | An UH-60 Blackhawk hovers above the airfield during a series of 5G avionics tests March 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. A 5G mobile test station was used during the testing as part of demonstration to implement 5G technologies without compromising the safety of military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

The Department of Defense recently conducted live test flights at Hill Air Force Base as part of the department’s Joint Interagency FiveG Radar Altimeter Interference, or JI-FRAI, quick reaction tests.



The operational tests flew rotary and fixed wing aircraft in critical phases of flight profiles with a focus on answering what the 5G avionics gold-standard bench test should be as well as the impact C-Band 5G will have on DOD’s fleet equipment.



“These operational tests demonstrate the Department’s commitment to help the U.S. to safely implement 5G technologies without compromising the safety of our military and civilian aircraft,” said Amanda Toman, the Office of Secretary of Defense’s acting principal director of the 5G Initiative.



The JI-FRAI produces a combined test methodology that considers data from both bench and live-flight testing. The tests are critical to connect bench test results to a realistic representation of commercial deployments.



“5G is a critical strategic technology,” Toman said. “Mitigating safety of flight issues enables the DoD to coexist with this transformational technology. The DoD looks forward to promoting 5G technology development and integrating the new technologies into transformative applications.”



Tests at Hill captured aircraft RADALT Height Above Ground Level outputs to determine if radar altimeter interference was detected. Trials were run with 5G on and off to assist in ruling out other environmental factors. Aircraft flown included Boeing 777 and 737, UH-60 Blackhawk and FA-18 Hornet.



Results of these tests and additional tests will be released in August.