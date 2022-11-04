Honor a Public Safety Telecommunicator During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

HEADQUARTERS MARINE CORPS (HQMC), Washington, D.C. - In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 10-16, 2022), the U.S. Marine Corps invites community members to celebrate those who connect us to critical resources in our moments of need. Throughout the everchanging conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, public safety telecommunicators have continued to answer the call, supporting the overall safety of our communities. We encourage you to recognize these individuals by participating in the 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life (https://911treeoflife.org/) project.



The Tree of Life website provides an easy and visual way to recognize the dedication, commitment and impact of our 911 telecommunicators. This concept has been used in 911 call centers nationwide to celebrate successes with a new “leaf,” recognizing the lives impacted through quick dispatching of public safety help or calm instructions about how to tie a tourniquet, provide CPR or even deliver a baby.



“Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to put a significant strain on emergency response resources nationwide, including the public safety telecommunicator community. However, our public safety telecommunicators have remained resilient and sustained their operations with unparalleled dedication to ensure the Marine Corps’ mission-essential capabilities remain ready,” said George Berger, Emergency Dispatch Services Program Manager, HQMC. “I truly appreciate the devotion and professionalism telecommunicators put forth daily to safeguard the emergency response system serving the local community.”



Join the effort and recognize a deserving 911 telecommunicator by adding a “leaf” to the Tree of Life in their honor.

• Visit the 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life website at https://911treeoflife.org/ and select “Add a Leaf.”

• Enter the 911 telecommunicator’s name and public safety answering point.

• Submit your information and be sure to tell the person you recognized that they will join many of their colleagues being honored in this national tribute.



There is no limit to the number of telecommunicators you can recognize.



The 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life project is a joint effort between the NG911 Institute, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), the National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the National 911 Office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 12:57 Story ID: 418264 Location: DC, US Web Views: 81 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor a Public Safety Telecommunicator During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.