111th OSS welcomes new commander

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    111th Attack Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeremiah Camp relinquished command of the 111th Operations Support Squadron to Lt. Col. Kevin W. Dellicker during a change of command ceremony April 2, 2022 here.

    A change of command ceremony is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership of a unit or command.

    Col. Edward Fink Jr., 111th Operations Group Commander, presided over the ceremony and thanked Camp for his service to the OSS and expressed confidence in Dellicker’s ability to lead the squadron in the future.

    “We’re glad to welcome Lt. Col. Dellicker and his family to the command team at the 111th, and clearly we selected the right man for the job,” Fink said. “We wish Lt. Col. Camp the best in his future endeavors as he takes over as plans officer for the 111th Attack Wing.”

    Upon assuming command, Dellicker recognized his leadership and those who supported him along the way.

    “Col. Fink, thank you for placing your trust in me, I’m not going to let you down,” Dellicker said. “Lt. Col. Camp, you have left your squadron in good order, so many thanks. But most of all, thanks to my family! They are all here. You’ve sacrificed much to let me have these opportunities. I love you all.”

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022
    Story ID: 418239
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    111th Operations Support Squadron
    Kevin Dellicker
    Jeremiah Camp
    Change of Command. Biddle Air National Guard Base

