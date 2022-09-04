ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-- U.S. Air Force Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, spoke about honoring Prisoner of War (POW)s alongside guest speaker retired Capt. Guy Gruters as part of the National POW Repatriation Day of Remembrance at Grace Calvary Chapel, April 9, 2022.



Gurters was a forward air controller with the 173 Airborne Brigade flying both O-1 bird-dog aircraft and the USAF’s F-100F or “Misty’s” as they were called during the Vietnam War. He was shot down twice, and on the second time held captive in multiple communist POW camps for five years until he was repatriated in 1973.



Gruters spoke about what it meant to be a POW and how he was able to uphold his honor by believing in God. He shared stories about the living conditions, interrogations, torture and people he served with while being held captive.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US