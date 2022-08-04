The 8th Annual SAPR 5K

The eighth annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program (SAPR) 5K took place on April 8, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The run began and ended at Lanham Field Track, and doubled as a wellness event. The wellness fair provided education about sexual assault and trauma prevention as well as various resources available on the air station and within Craven and Carteret counties.



“We do this run to raise awareness for sexual assault prevention and awareness month,” said Della Brooks, sexual assault and prevention coordinator for MCAS Cherry Point. “We do it just in honor of survivors of sexual assault and folks that maybe are struggling with other types of trauma as well.”

To further raise awareness for sexual assault, there was a wellness fair during the SAPR 5K. Organizations from outside and within Cherry Point were present, including Marine and Family Services and Craven Community College.

“We’ve got the wellness fair in conjunction with it today,” Brooks said. “There’s all types of vendors out here and some programs. The main part of SAPR is bringing that awareness that sexual assault is a problem, not just a military problem. It’s a societal problem. We’re doing our best to combat it.”

The first place winner for the men’s division was Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Hanson, who finished with a time of 18:33. Cpl. Korban Cook and Lance Cpl. Donnie Harp finished in second and third place with times of 18:34 and 18:35.

For the women’s division, Cpl Renee Ried finished first with a time of 22:15. Elena Gross, a civilian, finished second at 22:19.

Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US