NTAG Pacific Recruiter Uses Golf to Build Strong Veteran Community

Story by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Richard Alvarez, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific



LOS ANGELES – The crowd started arriving at dawn as the morning dew was still fresh on the grass. A line the length of a football field began to form at the check-in booth. Hot coffee was being served to those that were waiting in line. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gary Medell’s vision had come to fruition.



“I didn’t know how to golf, so my buddy and I taught one another how to golf,” said Medell, an Navy Talent Acquisition Pacific recruiter. “We learned quickly because it became the only way for us to do anything active outdoors because of COVID. Isolation and closures kept me and my fellow veterans from connecting and supporting each other. Golf was one activity that eliminated most of those obstacles.”



So Medell and his organization, 42MM, hosted a golf tournament March 25 that included more than 150 service members, veterans and family members. 42MM—pronounced 42 mike mike—which is the diameter of a golf ball, is a veteran golf outreach organization. The organization gives active-duty military and veterans the opportunity to take on a new sport, which is proven to help veteran battle daily rigors and possible physical or mental health problems. Medell started 42MM to teach local veterans the game of golf and even provides golf equipment for those who can’t afford it.



“During the COVID-19 shutdown a lot of activities were taken away from us,” said Medell. “Golf was one of the very few physical actives that I was still able to do and stay safe while being outside. My mental health was not in the best shape during the pandemic and golf really helped me cope with life. I found that many of my brothers in arms were not handling the lockdown well either, and I became concerned. My golfing buddies and I would invite our veteran friends out to golf, and we noticed that their attitudes were better.”



At the starting point of the tournament, there was coffee and food for the entire group. The coffee was provided by a veteran owned and operated company. All 18 holes were sponsored by organizations that lend help to veterans. The 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine regiment supplied crew serve weapons and humvees for display. Music was loud and spirits were high. The scene was set for a great event. The tournament opened with a speech from Medell and his co-founders. In Medell’s speech, he expressed his gratitude to all who attended and emphasized the strong connection that they all shared because of their military service. Next, the national anthem was performed by a former Marine, which was followed by cheers and applause. Golfers quickly jumped into their golf carts and zoomed off to their starting positions and the tournament was underway.



“As a prior service recruiter, it was hard to gain access to vets so I connected my passions,” said Medell. “Being a Navy corpsman, we teach and provide medical training for our Marines and Sailors. I had the opportunity to help heal and teach other veterans. Teaching is something I truly enjoy.”



“42MM has helped everyone who has been involved,” said Manuel Amaya, a former Marine. “Gary has been able to reach veterans and help them connect and regain the comradery that goes away when service members separate from the military.”



The tournament concluded with a banquet where the guest speaker; Ryan Matthews, shared his story of darkness and depression following his time in Iraq. Through golfing and fishing, Matthews was able to cope with some of that darkness and depression.



“42MM is dedicated to coming together as a veteran community and supporting each other’s obstacles and celebrating each other’s victories,” said Medell.



In 14 months, 42MM has hosted seven tournaments and four golf outings, connecting active-duty service members, veterans and veteran supporters. 42MM is an organization for veterans by veterans. Gary Medell has taken his strong belief of brotherhood, comradery and service, and created an environment for service members to learn and heal.





NTAG Pacific has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, along with Hawaii, Guam and Japan and the Far East. NTAG Pacific employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel and civilians. Follow NTAG Pacific on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NTAGPacific) and Instagram (@NTAG_Pacific_LA).



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 11:48 Story ID: 418129 Location: CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pacific Recruiter Uses Golf to Build Strong Veteran Community, by PO1 Richard Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.