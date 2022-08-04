Fresh Trends—and Savings—Are Blooming in the Exchange’s Spring Trend Guide

Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is springing forward with the latest fashion and...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is springing forward with the latest fashion and accessories for the whole family. Military shoppers can find the hottest spring looks at tax-free, military-exclusive pricing in the Exchange’s Spring Guide, which launches April 8 at WeeklyAd.ShopMyExchange.com/view/118635938/. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is springing forward with the latest fashion and accessories for the whole family.

Military shoppers can find the hottest spring looks at tax-free, military-exclusive pricing in the Exchange’s Spring Guide, which launches April 8 at WeeklyAd.ShopMyExchange.com/view/118635938/.



The trend guide highlights spring’s best looks from name brands including American Eagle, Free People, Lucky Brand, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Pink, The North Face, Columbia, 5.11, Under Armour, Vans, Birkenstock, Kate Spade, Coach and more.



“The Spring Guide features on-trend clothing, shoes and accessories to freshen up military shoppers’ wardrobes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “There is something for everyone—and every budget.”



Shoppers can save with a special Spring Guide coupon to receive $30 off any purchase of $150 or more when using their MILITARY STAR® card through April 21. Some exclusions apply.



Active-duty service members and their families, military retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense civilians can shop the deals in-store and online. Honorably discharged Veterans can save at ShopMyExchange.com.



The Spring Guide is valid through April 21.



