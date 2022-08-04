USS Alaska Takes Trophy 5th Time in Decade

KINGS BAY, Ga. — The crews of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) were recently announced as the recipients of the 2021 U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) Omaha Trophy.



This is the fifth time in ten years that USS Alaska has been selected for this honor, which recognizes outstanding support to the USSTRATCOM mission of strategic deterrence.



Both the Blue and Gold crews were recognized as the ballistic-missile submarine winners. The award consists of four categories which include: intercontinental ballistic missile squadron, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber squadron, and global operations squadron.



Cmdr. Bill Dull, commanding officer of USS Alaska’s Blue Crew said he is proud of the hard work both crews exhibited throughout the past year.



“It is a tremendous honor to earn the 2021 USSTRATCOM Omaha trophy,” said Dull. “Earning this award is the direct result of the hard work and effort by both crews of Alaska working together to execute the number one mission in the Department of Defense. I could not be more proud of the Alaska family.”



Cmdr. Justin Hardy, the Gold Crew’s commanding officer, said the award is validation of the crews’ continued hard work.



"This award is a testament to the hard work and perseverance the crew of the Alaska has shown throughout the year and continues to demonstrate every day,” said Hardy. “It is humbling and inspiring to be part of such a dedicated team."



The award recipients were announced in a message from Adm. Charles Richard, commander of USSTRATCOM. The award will be presented to Alaska at a later date.



“Today’s strategic threat environment requires that we have a combat-ready force on watch 24/7,” said Adm. Charles Richard, commander of USSTRATCOM. “These Omaha Trophy award winners stood out for their continued excellence anytime, anywhere, making our global mission successful. I congratulate all units nominated for their exceptional meritorious service. Each of you demonstrate an unrivaled commitment to strategic deterrence. Bravo Zulu!”



The Omaha Trophy was originally created by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee (SCC) in 1971. At the time, a single trophy was presented annually as a token of appreciation to the command’s best wing. The SCC – an advisory group comprised of business leaders in the Omaha area – became the Strategic Command Consultation Committee after the activation of USSTRATCOM in 1992.



Alaska is one of six SSBNs homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. She is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Territory of Alaska or the State of Alaska.



