WPAFB Airmen win Air Force media awards

Photo By David Clingerman | Two 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs members and a musician from the Air Force Band of Flight won Air Force-level awards for their work in 2021, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 6, 2022. The Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Morrell Public Affairs Media Awards are a yearly Air Force competition for excellence and outstanding achievements in furthering Air Force, Space Force and Department of Defense communication objectives. (U.S. Air Force graphic by David Clingerman)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Two 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs members and a musician from the Air Force Band of Flight won Air Force-level awards for their work in 2021.



The Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Morrell Public Affairs Media Awards are a yearly Air Force competition for excellence and outstanding achievements in furthering Air Force, Space Force and Department of Defense communication objectives.



Christopher Decker, audiovisual production specialist, won Best Video Story. “Charlie’s story” is about military working dog Charlie and his handler, Senior Master Sgt. Ben Seekell, being wounded together while deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. The video can be watched here: www.dvidshub.net/video/787007/charlies-story.



Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, public affairs journeyman, won New Writer of the Year. The category is open to Airmen with less than 24 months of public affairs experience.



Fulton submitted five products as part of her portfolio. You can read her story about Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass’s visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last June at www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2655710/cmsaf-visits-wright-patterson-afb/.



Airman 1st Class Christopher Arellano, Band of Flight guitarist, won New Musician of the Year. The category is open to Airmen performing musician duties for less than 24 months. Here’s video of Arellano performing a guitar solo: www.facebook.com/bandofflight/videos/270721444896687.



“I’m extremely proud of Mr. Decker, Senior Airman Fulton, Airman 1st Class Arellano, and our entire Public Affairs Office and Air Force Band of Flight,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Recognition at the Air Force level is an incredible achievement. Each one of these teammates is committed to telling the Air Force story, connecting with Airmen, their families, and our community and delivering excellence every day.



“Most importantly, they are the guidon bearers for their respective teams, showcasing amazing capability and talent.”



The Air Force Media Awards are open to military and civilian public affairs Airmen and feature 45 categories. The categories highlight the creative work performed daily in areas such as graphics, music, photography, videography and writing. 2021 marked the competition’s 66th iteration.



“The numerous outstanding entries in this year's competition are a testament to the hard work and excellence our public affairs and band Airmen bring to the Air Force and Space Force every day,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Air Force public affairs director. “Thank you all for your continued excellence in telling our Air and Space Forces stories.”