883 QM Company conquers Kentucky confidence course

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend | Tough ‘Ombres from the 883rd Quarter Master Company out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma conquer the confidence course on Fort Knox, Kentucky during annual training. Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brenda Acosta conducted a site visit to see the Soldiers and talk about how today’s training is shaping tomorrow’s outcomes. see less | View Image Page