88th Readiness Division support key to successful OAW mission at Fort McCoy

Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, Task Force McCoy senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, plays a game of catch with Afghan children Sept. 30, 2021, during a walk through of neighborhoods at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, during Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative provided Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by Zachary Mott/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

BY ZACHARY MOTT

88th Readiness Division Public Affairs



When the first Afghan evacuee stepped foot off the plane at Wisconsin’s Volk Field more than six months ago, they were met with a classic Midwestern smile … and a chain of support that spanned everything from the very bus they boarded to the blankets that would cover them and every need in between.



A collection of Soldiers and civilians from across the 88th Readiness Division were part of that support team called Task Force McCoy. For the six months from mid-August to mid-February, they worked daily to ensure the nearly 13,000 guests were provided and cared for through each step of their journey at Fort McCoy.



As a readiness division, the 88th was uniquely suited to assist with this mission by providing specialists in the realms of finance, information management, security, intelligence, planning, legal assistance, and public affairs.



Additionally, Maj. Gen. Darrel J. Guthrie, commanding general of the 88th RD, served as the senior commander for the duration of the OAW mission at Fort McCoy.



“Working with our partners from across the Department of Homeland Security (and) Department of State, as well as the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control, and a variety of other governmental and nongovernmental organizations, has been nothing short of spectacular. This is a historic mission and one that we’re proud to support,” Guthrie said.



Knowledge Management

The Knowledge Management team helped facilitate the transfer of knowledge among key stakeholders within the operation, build and provide access to collaborative systems, analyze opportunities of collaboration, facilitate the building and improvement of the systems to meet mission needs, and provide education on how to engage with the platform, said Ike Rebout, Army 365 configuration manager with the 88th RD.



Managing that information mission presented many challenges for the team. “The largest challenge was the coordination of the information, the speed that new requirements were coming down, and the ability to analyze and anticipate mission support needs,” Rebout said.



“The facilitation of the use of Army 365 was a huge advantage for us in ways that we had not anticipated. Putting together a site collection and building out products for over 1,000 troops in about a 48-72 hour time frame was something that really pushed the limits of capabilities,” he said.



For the first time, Rebout and the Knowledge Management team implemented Army 365 capabilities into a mission scenario.



“The system had only been released about 45 days prior to the start of the mission, and users were engaging with the system for the first time,” he said. “We were essentially able to ‘battle test’ the readiness of the platform, and we had many eyes on what we were doing from multiple stakeholders across the Army. We were able to coordinate with HQDA on setting up the environment that we could utilize and scale out as needed.”



From these challenges, successes were gained throughout the mission.

Rebout explained those as, “the implementation of the Knowledge Management doctrine in real life, connecting people, processes, and tools. As a command, we talk about the importance of Knowledge Management, and we have seen real leadership from our senior staff supporting this implementation, but to take the background and learning, and make it a practical application in a live mission, was truly a new level of maturity for our section.”



G-3/5/7/Plans and Operations

The G-3/5/7 had responsibility for all of the operational planning and execution of OAW at Fort McCoy. Col. D. Scotty Lene, chief of plans and operations for 88th RD, described his section’s involvement as such: “In plans, (G5) we planned all of the major operations of the mission, to include daily taskings, mass vaccinations, processing of guests’ assurance packets, mobilization of forces to support the mission, (and) demobilization of forces when complete.



“In operations (G3), we executed the plans for the operation and conducted daily operations synchronizations; issued daily fragmentary orders; tracked all of the guests processing; tracked all of the actions and execution of the mission, utilization of the translators, utilization of the facilities, and all of the security issues of the guests and Soldiers,” he said.



Lene filled several roles during his time supporting the OAW mission. First, he served as the chief of plans and operations. Next, he shifted to chief of staff from Dec. 1, 2021, to Feb 23. In this role, his responsibilities expanded to the synchronization of all efforts by the task force across the spectrum of the operation. Additionally, he became responsible for ensuring all aspects of the task force supported the commander’s intent.



Currently, Lene serves as the Task Force McCoy commander, a role he assumed Feb. 23. In this role, he said his major objective was to dispose of all donated and acquired commodities, turn over all buildings back to Fort McCoy garrison after they’d been cleaned, and to move all service members to demobilization platforms.



Throughout the six months, various challenges presented themselves. Lene said the biggest of which was “the constant change of one emergency to the next. The team had to be agile and resilient. First, just receiving 13,000 guests in 10 days; to measles and COVID outbreaks and quarantine and mass vaccinations; three transitions between units; and guest accountability and reconciliation of Department of Defense and Department of State systems for accountability and guest tracking.”

Above all else, Lene highlighted the successes he and the Task Force McCoy team enjoyed.



“The absolute best success was simply executing the mission,” he said. “We took staff from three different organizations that had never worked together and different levels; threw them together; and within two days, they were working like they had been together for years. It was an amazing sight to see just how good our Army really is when given a common task and direction. Everyone did their job and did it well.”



Seeing how well the different organizations worked together was his professional highlight. Lene said the emotional highlight caught him by complete surprise.



“However, the most memorable was when we witnessed the first family reunification at the mass vaccination when a father who was separated from his family in Afghanistan saw them in line,” Lene said. “The father, nor the mother and children, didn’t know the others were at McCoy. It was a very emotional and inspirational moment and made the whole mission worth the while. Also, just watching the guests and children run around without a care in the world. Knowing they were safe and enjoying life without fear.”



With every mission there are always lessons to be learned. That was no different for Lene and his team through Operation Allies Welcome.

He said they learned to “be resilient, be versatile, be agile. (Defense Support to Civilian Authority) is a logistics mission with a human touch. Go (logistics) heavy and bring civil affairs; establish Female Engagement Teams; and use Civil Authorities Information Support Element early. Information is the key to success; logistics make it happen and must all be part of the operational execution.”



Public Affairs

“Working in concert with Department of Homeland Security as the lead federal agency, the Department of State, and Fort McCoy Garrison public affairs, we served as the Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office. We conducted media engagements and community relations events in support of Operation Allies Welcome and Task Force McCoy,” said Cheryl Phillips, public affairs director, 88th RD.



One of the challenges faced by the PA staff was the dynamic and ever-changing media environment for this high-profile mission.



“DHS did not permit media on the installation to protect the privacy and security of the Afghan evacuees temporarily staying at Fort McCoy,” Phillips said. “However, this created a demand for information from the media that we had difficulty filling, creating fertile ground for misinformation and rumors.”



To fill this void of credible information, Phillips and the public affairs team turned to providing that content directly to all media outlets.

“We had an awesome team of Public Affairs NCOs who created hundreds of stories, photos, and videos that could be used by the media to help us promote the great work done by the Soldiers assigned to Task Force McCoy,” she said.



One thing Phillips said she will take away is “patience, patience, patience when working with interagency partners and higher headquarters.”