Stress: Its Effect and What You Can Do

Lowrell Bellard has been working at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds Wellness Center since 2016 and offers regular courses on Stress Management. "One lesson I wish people would learn," Bellard said, "Especially with work related stress is to not take it home. I know it easier said than done, but when you leave the office, everything should be left there. Too often I have people come in with work related stress that then gets taken home and they now have conflict in the household. Home should be your safe space." While there are differences between military and civilian work environments, Bellard says they have something in common: People.

Stress is a part of life and affects us all. Most times we recognize it and other times we may not, but one thing remains constant, the effect in can have on us. While a little stress is okay - some stress is actually beneficial - too much stress can wear you down and make you sick, both mentally and physically.



Most of us are so used to being stressed, we often don't realize we are stressed until we are at a breaking point. Everyday responsibilities like work and relationships, to serious life events such as an illness, medical diagnosis, deployment or the death of a loved one can trigger stress. According to Dr. Mark Long, Public Health Educator at the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, the first step is becoming better at recognizing it early on.



“It is easier to deal with a little stress now than it is to have to try and cope with a major amount of stress later which can be overwhelming,” says Long.



Stress is the body's reaction to harmful situations, whether they’re real or perceived. When this happens, a chemical reaction occurs. Adrenaline increases your heart rate, elevates your blood pressure and boosts energy supplies. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, increases sugars (glucose) in the bloodstream, enhancing your brain's use of glucose and increases the availability of substances that repairs tissues.



Cortisol also curbs functions that would be nonessential or harmful in a fight-or-flight situation. It alters immune system responses and suppresses the digestive system, the reproductive system and growth processes.



Long term and ongoing stress may contribute to heart problems, gastro indigestive system issues, immune disorders, memory problems, acne, and hair turning gray. It can also lead to stress eating, gaining weight, drinking alcohol and using drugs which are harmful ways to cope with stress. Long term effects of stress have also been linked to depression and mental health problems, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and headaches.



Avoiding unhealthy ways of managing stress such as using alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or excess food is important in stress management. Science has proven time and again that falling into these unhealthy habits can increase depression, anxiety and increase destructive behaviors.



“No one wants to be stressed out and there is no single best stress control & reduction method or strategy,” Long says, “as different approaches work better for some and not others.”



Dr. Long also adds, “Some common and helpful coping strategies include; working out, praying or meditating, doing something to unwind and relax, distracting with activities, talking with others, journaling or writing, listening to music, and laughing/joking around to mention a few. We all want to cope, be in control and manage our stress.”



Regular exercise can play a vital role in countering the negative impact of stress. When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins. Endorphins act as analgesics, which means they diminish the perception of pain. The effect of endorphins to neuron receptors are the same ones that bind some pain medicines, however these are natural and do not lead to addiction or dependence.



It’s also important to note that stress is a health concern important enough to include a medical professional. Consulting with a medical professional can also help prevent you from reaching a stage where harmful and irreversible health problems occur.



“If and when you are struggling with feeling nervous, worried, unhappy, irritable, not sleeping well, and unable to control life difficulties, including relationship and work issues, then it is a good time to consult with your doctor or another helping professional.” says Long, “Getting help is the right thing to do to address your stress and to feel better



“Knowing when our stress is increasing and becoming difficult to manage is the sign that that we need to address it before stress gets worse and overwhelms us,” said Long. “Take a break, unwind, problem solve the best you can, and use some of your favorite ways to reduce your stress.”



Identifying and managing stress in both our daily routines as well as long term will ultimately help shape and form our ability to perform on the job, interact with others, recover better from illness, and live longer, healthier lives.



