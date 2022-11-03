Marching on Routinely

Welcome to March, where spring is right around the corner. February was an event-filled month and now it’s time to start welcoming the new season. Unfortunately, we are still dealing with cold weather, loneliness and many COVID-19 protocols, which is why staying resilient during these times is imperative. This month we will address how incorporating routines into your daily life can help deal with the seasonal blues and your overall mental health.

Humans are creatures of habit, so establishing healthy and meaningful routines is vital to building resiliency. Routines are an anchor for daily life, especially when sailing in a sea of uncertainty. They provide stability, which can relieve stress and anxiety.

"You can't live without a routine," said Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a clinical psychologist. "If you don't have a routine, you need to get one going. You cannot be healthy without a routine."

Peterson continues with how depression and mental health balance on the complexity of life. When life becomes more complicated, people become overwhelmed. That's why having a routine keeps the mind focused on the main points in life which will give insight into dealing with more complex issues.

Having a routine keeps the mind focused on the main points, giving insight into dealing with more complex issues. One of the basic building blocks for any routine is sleep. According to the American Sleep Association, sleeping regulates hormone activity, digestion, body temperature and overall physical and mental health.

When establishing your routine, committing to a set time for waking up is just as important as the sleep itself—setting a time to get up in the morning and get ready sets the mood for the entire day. Having the same wake-up time and regimen can decrease the stress and anxiety caused by rushing to get out the door.

While adequate sleep heals the mind and body, it is just as important to incorporate self-care into your daily routine. Something as simple as looking presentable can change your attitude. Committing time to proper hygiene, grooming, and dressing for the day helps prepare the mind for the more involved tasks that the day will bring.

As simple as it may seem, eating and diet are some of the most significant factors in staying physically and mentally healthy. Standardizing mealtimes into a routine and focusing on a healthy diet is crucial. There's a cycle that comes with being stressed about eating and then eating due to stress. According to Harvard Health Publishing, stress-eating is a coping mechanism for dealing with work or life problems. To combat stress-eating, removing the temptation of unhealthy foods removes the guilt. Also, by setting mealtimes, the body naturally adjusts to your eating routine. Another way to standardize eating habits is through meal prepping.

There's an old saying, "Don't go to the grocery store when you are hungry." When mealtime rolls around, and you are past the point of making an informed meal decision, it's easy to pick the unhealthy options. So many times, people end up eating junk food and are plagued with the guilt of eating poorly. By preparing meals ahead of time, you not only alleviate the stress of deciding what to eat but can save time and money as well. Getting into a routine of meal-prepping, you can save your brain space for more pressing matters throughout the day.

What you do with your body is just as important as what goes into the body. Staying active daily is important to overall health and should be considered part of a healthy routine. Jedadiah Hodges, a personal trainer, and former Information Systems Technician 2nd Class, explains the importance of physical health in a daily routine.

"To have a goal, you have to have a path. Something structured that builds discipline, and if followed, ensures you will get closer to your goal," said Hodges. "Many things can be learned from sticking to this routine that you can later apply to other goals in life, bettering you as a person overall."

Studies show that adding physical activity to a daily routine helps the body to feel better both physically and mentally. According to an article by Dr. Shawna Charles of Walden University, exercise raises endorphin levels, decreases stress and anxiety and increases brain performance. Their studies went on to say that physicians and psychologists treating those suffering from depression recommended attempting physical activity before prescribing any medication. Of course, consult with your physician to find what is best for your situation.

These tips are straightforward, but you can focus more on the intricate issues and less on the "little things" by forming healthy daily habits. Having and maintaining routines can be challenging, but in these times, it can provide a level of stability and focus, both physically and mentally.

If you are seeking help or assistance, please reach out to the Fleet and Family Support Center at 243-3372, or the USNH at 243-5352 for relationship counseling and other related support services.

For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 23:58 Story ID: 417996 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marching on Routinely, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.