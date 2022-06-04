The Keesler Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted Operation Hero, a mock deployment for children of military members, at Heritage Park

on April 2.

Bringing a strong start to Month of the Military Child, Operation Hero featured a military K9 demonstration, HC-130J Hurricane Hunter tour and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s 1972 Bell OH-58 Kiowa Helicopter as a static display.

“Operation Hero gives our military children a glimpse into the lives of our deployed military members, showing them the support and camaraderie that comes with serving in the U.S. military,” said Master Sgt. Derek Cameron, 81st Force Support Squadron readiness NCO.

The 81st Security Forces Squadron, 81st Medical Group, Keesler Fire Department and Keesler Marine Detachment provided basic emergency medical care and day-to-day safety training with assistance from local community partners.

“I would say that the most important part of Operation Hero is the education and information these families receive on the resources and agencies that are available to them,” said Cameron. “Not only to support them throughout their military careers, but also in their everyday life.”

The Harrison County, Biloxi and D’Iberville Police Departments, Biloxi Bomb Squad, American Red Cross, Biloxi Drug Abuse Resistance Education program instructor and United Service Organizations educated military children on outside agencies that support military families.

Operation Hero brought together military families and resources available to them in promotion of the care that the Air Force and local community share for Airmen and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:52 Story ID: 417987 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deploying education: Equipping families with resources, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.