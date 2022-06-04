Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th FSS wins Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tyra Felton, 19th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, receives individual recognition as a Hennessy Travelers Association award nominee. The Hennessy Trophy is an annual award presented to installations with the best Food Service Programs in the Air Force. Winners are selected based on their execution and A1C Felton displayed the highest standards of professionalism, and culinary skill learning a HTA award nomination.

