19th FSS wins Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award

Airman 1st Class Tyra Felton, 19th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, receives individual recognition as a Hennessy Travelers Association award nominee. The Hennessy Trophy is an annual award presented to installations with the best Food Service Programs in the Air Force. Winners are selected based on their execution and A1C Felton displayed the highest standards of professionalism, and culinary skill learning a HTA award nomination.

Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US