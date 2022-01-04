Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM
By Tammie Moore
Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office
FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Members of the Fort Meade Community came together to for a to sign the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation and support survivors of sexual assault April 1, 2022.
Numerous events are on post scheduled throughout the month to educate the community about sexual assault, to build awareness, and to create the culture to eliminate sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:49
|Story ID:
|417970
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT