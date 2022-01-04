Photo By Tammie Moore | Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center staff members set-up an information table for Sexual...... read more read more Photo By Tammie Moore | Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center staff members set-up an information table for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 1, 2022. The staff members had teal cupcakes at the information table. The color teal symbolized support for sexual assault survivors. There will be information tables set-up at a different location on post each Monday in April. see less | View Image Page

Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM

By Tammie Moore

Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Members of the Fort Meade Community came together to for a to sign the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation and support survivors of sexual assault April 1, 2022.



Numerous events are on post scheduled throughout the month to educate the community about sexual assault, to build awareness, and to create the culture to eliminate sexual assault.