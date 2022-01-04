Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM

    Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM

    Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Story by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Fort Meade kicks-off SAAPM
    By Tammie Moore
    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Members of the Fort Meade Community came together to for a to sign the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation and support survivors of sexual assault April 1, 2022.

    Numerous events are on post scheduled throughout the month to educate the community about sexual assault, to build awareness, and to create the culture to eliminate sexual assault.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:49
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Fort George G. Meade
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    FGGM

