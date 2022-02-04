Misawa Special Olympics 2022

The 35th Fighter Wing held its 34th annual special olympics event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022.



The base had seven schools from the Tohoku region, including its own Sollars Elementary and Edgren Middle High School, participate in games, demonstrations and lunch.



The 2022 Misawa Special Olympics also had in attendance Misawa City Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander as well as other Misawa community leaders to support the event.



For over 30 years, Misawa Air Base has had the privilege of hosting this event with the sponsorship of the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association.



The ceremony started with a parade inside of Hangar 911, followed by a taiko drum presentation, a donation and a thank you ceremony which lead up to a torch-lighting relay for the games to begin.



“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the athletes, their managers and the staff for accepting the invitation to participate in this event,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 35th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader. “Events like this, where we can come together and build a stronger relationship, are key to strengthening the ties of our two communities.”



Games such as bowling, 50-meter run, quarterback toss, and an obstacle course were available for athletes to compete.



Other demonstrations such as a zumba performance, a K-9 demonstration and The Sollars Dancing Dragons performance all took place culminating in the medal presentation for the athletes.



“Each and every one of these fine athletes has worked hard to prepare for this special day, and they are eager to show their abilities during today’s games,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander. “We strive to challenge all the issues and concerns we face every day to create a better world by fostering acceptance and inclusion for all people. We can become stronger together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 02:05 Story ID: 417911 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE , AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Special Olympics 2022, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.