Cannon AFB Partners with Bell Boeing to Improve the CV-22

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – On March 24, Cannon Air Force Base delivered its third Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey to the Bell Labs Amarillo Assembly Center, highlighting the growing organizational partnership established to advance the aircraft’s future reliability, sustainability, and mission readiness through nacelle improvement modifications.



The nacelle is responsible for the Osprey’s critical vertical take-off and landing capabilities, and the ability to shift into forward flight. Since roughly 60 percent of CV-22 maintenance occurs in the nacelle, technicians from the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are collaborating with Bell Boeing to ensure the modifications result in a more dependable, less costly aircraft to maintain.



“We are working closely with Bell Boeing to provide real-time feedback to help improve the outcome of future nacelle improved CV-22 aircraft. We are optimistic these ongoing changes will increase flying time while decreasing the maintenance manhours needed to ensure the aircraft’s readiness,” said 727 SOAMXS Chief Master Sergeant Sean Ellenburg.



Sonja Clark, Bell Amarillo Site Leader said “It’s a huge sense of pride knowing we get to partner with a customer. Their mission is our mission. It was truly through the partnership and utilizing their direct feedback that is allowing us to make our product better.”



Nacelle improvements aim to increase the CV-22 aircrew flying hours needed to advance training capabilities while preparing for full-spectrum operations that address global adversarial threats.



“For over a decade, the CV-22 has provided unique and unrivaled special operations capabilities to the joint force. We look forward to how the nacelle improvements will increase the Osprey’s readiness, making us even more prepared to face tomorrow’s security challenges,” said Lt Col Jonathan Ball, 20th Special Operations Squadron Commander at Cannon Air Force Base.





