AFMC panel highlights women in mentoring

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command held its second Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, March 30, in conjunction with the annual observance of Women’s History Month.



Hosted by Lorna Estep, Executive Director, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, the event featured a diverse mix of panelists including Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Sustainment Center; Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Commander, Warner-Robins Air Logistics Complex; Matice Wright-Springer, Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Aerospace; Amy Doye, Deputy Director, 6th Mission Support Group, MacDill Air Force Base; and Master Sgt. Diamond Wilkins, Command Operations Manager, U.S. Air Forces in Europe.



The panelists highlighted the importance of mentoring for women at all levels of their career and the importance of seeking guidance from diverse mentors who can provide unique perspectives and ideas for growth.



“The things that you learn and pick up by watching how a mentor operates and acts on a daily is really invaluable,” said Hammerstedt during opening remarks at the event. “There's tremendous value in mentoring and being mentored by both male and female individuals as well as those from other career fields. It's ultimately about being coached. How can you be better? How can you be more effective? Everyone has something to give in that realm.”



To view the full video recording of the event, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/video/837197/cross-cultural-mentoring-panel-womens-history-month-event

The next mentoring panel will be in May, held in conjunction with Asian-American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. For up-to-date event information and mentoring resources, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

