Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden's Changed Trash Pickup Times Around the Easter Holidays

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Changed Trash Pickup Times Around the Easter Holidays



Press release from www.wiesbaden.de, 04 April 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Trash pickup dates of the waste disposal companies of the state capital Wiesbaden (ELW) change around the Easter Holidays. Additionally, the ELW Service Center will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.



Due to the Good Friday holiday, the emptying of all waste containers (residual waste bin, organic bin, paper bin and recycling bin) is changed to one day prior during Holy Week (week before Easter). This means that the containers that would normally be emptied on Monday, will instead be emptied the Saturday before. These are the changes:



Pickup dates are changed from:



- Monday, April 11, to Saturday, April 9,

- Tuesday, April 12, to Monday, April 11,

- Wednesday, April 13, to Tuesday, April 12,

- Thursday, April 14, to Wednesday, April 13,

- Friday, April 15, to Thursday, April 14.



In the week after Easter, the pick-up dates of all waste containers (residual waste bin, organic bin, paper bin and recycling bin) is delayed by one day:



- from Easter Monday, April 18, to Tuesday, April 19,

- from Tuesday, April 19, to Wednesday, April 20,

- from Wednesday, April 20, to Thursday, April 21,

- from Thursday, April 21, to Friday, April 22,

- from Friday, April 22, to Saturday, April 23.



The schedule will go back to normal on Tuesday, April 19 and the usual service hours will apply again.



These shifts are already taken into account in the ELW waste calendar under www.elw.de and in the ELW app.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000420170.php