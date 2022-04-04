Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Table Drop

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    America's First Corps is a three-star headquarters that manages daily activities for more than 44,000 Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and across the Pacific including Hawaii and Alaska.

    America's First Corps' job is to "Deploy, Fight and Win" decisively in any environment to enhance security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. While deployed, America's First Corps commands all branches of service - Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines - as well as international forces.

    America's First Corps possesses the capacity and capability to serve as a Joint Task Force, Joint Forces Land Component Command and Army Forces Headquarters: drive deployment readiness, shape the battlefield with deep fires, provide mission command to multiple divisions and enablers, leverage intelligence architecture, sustainment and maintain regional partnership.

    America's First Corps' major subordinate commands include: 7th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division (Schofield Barracks, HI) and U.S. Army Alaska.

