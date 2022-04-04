I Corps Table Drop

Courtesy Photo | America's First Corps is a three-star headquarters that manages daily activities for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | America's First Corps is a three-star headquarters that manages daily activities for more than 44,000 Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. see less | View Image Page

America's First Corps is a three-star headquarters that manages daily activities for more than 44,000 Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and across the Pacific including Hawaii and Alaska.



America's First Corps' job is to "Deploy, Fight and Win" decisively in any environment to enhance security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. While deployed, America's First Corps commands all branches of service - Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines - as well as international forces.



America's First Corps possesses the capacity and capability to serve as a Joint Task Force, Joint Forces Land Component Command and Army Forces Headquarters: drive deployment readiness, shape the battlefield with deep fires, provide mission command to multiple divisions and enablers, leverage intelligence architecture, sustainment and maintain regional partnership.



America's First Corps' major subordinate commands include: 7th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division (Schofield Barracks, HI) and U.S. Army Alaska.