AFSOC FY 23 Civilian Development Education Call

Air Force Special Operations Command’s Civilian Development Education (CDE) nomination call will open on Apr. 18, 2022 and close May 17, 2022. There are 48 available slots in ten different programs, providing opportunities for our entry to senior level appropriated-fund and non-appropriated fund civilians. Five of the ten programs are new in Fiscal Year ’23.



“Our civilians are a key component to the success of AFSOC and professional development prepares them for new opportunities, experiences, and strengthens their current skillsets,” said Ms. Jodie James, Deputy Director, AFSOC A1D.



The ten programs offered are SOCOM’s Civilian Leadership Development Program, AFSOC’s CLDP, Women’s Executive Leadership, Senior Executive Course, Harvard Manage Mentor, Harvard Spark, Leadership and Management Certificate, Coaching Certificate, Microsoft Excel Series, and records review/developmental vector.



“Whether their desire is for career growth or to remain in their current positions, professional development is vital and provides many advantages,” said Mr. Donald Plater, Executive Director, AFSOC. “We encourage all civilians to take advantage of these unique opportunities and speak with their supervisors, leaders, and mentors to determine what the best fit is for them.”



Applications will be submitted through MyVector and approval is required by their supervisor and first GG/GS-15 or O-6 in the chain of command. A complete list of opportunities and additional information can be found on the CAC-enabled AFSOC Civilian Development Sharepoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/AFSOC-A1/A1D/CivilianDevelopment/SitePages/AFSOC-CDE-Call.aspx.

