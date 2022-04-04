IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Gather to Celebrate National Women's History Month

Courtesy Photo | Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, senior enlisted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, senior enlisted leader for Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic, spoke to students and staff members during the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach celebration of Women’s History Month on Mar. 31, 2022. see less | View Image Page

By: Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Richard Ayala



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Mar. 31, 2022, students and staff members attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach gathered to celebrate National Women's History Month.



The event, hosted by the multi-cultural heritage committee, featured two guest speakers, and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.



Information Systems Technician Senior Chief Christine Reed, IWTC Virginia Beach's multi-cultural heritage committee coordinator, welcomed those in attendance and spoke about the importance of celebrating Women's History Month.



"Since the early 1900s, when our fellow sisters first enlisted, our country and Navy have made tremendous strides. Over 187,000 women are currently serving today," said Reed. "March allows women to celebrate our many but growing victories and acknowledge our struggles."



Retired Master Chief Petty Officer Linda Fox was the first guest speaker to address the audience during which she shared a brief outline of her personal history and professional background.



Fox enlisted in the Navy in 1974 and would later become the only woman at her command to obtain the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1984. Following her retirement in 1995, Fox began working with the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at a high school in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Fox, a two-time cancer survivor, spoke about how her passion for running kept her motivated throughout her recovery and helped to her set personal goals.



Fox’s last powerful message was delivered after she provided a motivational saying for each letter of the alphabet from A to Z.



"Write down your goals, avoid negativity, and employ the 26 steps of success. You'll be amazed by the things you can accomplish," said Fox.



Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, senior enlisted leader at Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic, spoke after Fox to close out the ceremony.



Barber, a three-time published author and podcast host, said she has dedicated her personal and professional life to motivating Sailors currently serving in the armed forces. Barber currently serves a catalyst for the My Navy Coaching initiative and is slated to become the next senior enlisted leader for My Navy Coaching in late 2022.



Barber concentrated her speech on the importance of demonstrating humility towards fellow Sailors regardless of who they are.



"No matter the gender, remember to check in on your shipmates because you never know what baggage they may be carrying," said Barber.



The conclusion of Barber’s speech was call for self-resilience during which she stated, "If you are the person struggling, don't think that your vulnerability is a weakness; it is your strength."



