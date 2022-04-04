Work Hard, Earn Big! Military Students Can Score Gift Cards in Exchange’s You Made the Grade Program

Courtesy Photo | Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is recognizing military students for academic accomplishments through its You Made the Grade program. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is continuing its tradition of rewarding academic excellence through the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program—honoring the resiliency of military kids worldwide.



In its 22nd year, the You Made the Grade program honors academic excellence for students in first through 12th grades, including those who are home schooled. Students who maintain a B average or higher are eligible to receive a $5 Exchange gift card each grading period.



“Our youngest heroes move multiple times, change schools and face parental deployments during their childhood,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s You Made the Grade program celebrates military students for their resiliency during the challenges of military life. Their hard work pays off at the Exchange.”



Students who make the grade qualify to enter a worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings are held in December and June. The most recent sweepstakes winners were from Camp Foster, Fort Knox and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



To receive the $5 gift card, students can visit their local PX or BX customer service area and present a valid military ID with proof of a B average or higher.



To enter the You Made the Grade sweepstakes, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. The next drawing will take place in June.



