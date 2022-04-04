PEO STRI Offers Platform Development Kit to Streamline STE Product Development

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) will offer a Platform Development Kit (PDK) to business and industry to help streamline the development of new capabilities designed to operate within the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment-Information System (STE-IS), the foundational architecture comprised of the Training Simulation Software (TSS), Training Management Tool (TMT) and One World Terrain (OWT).



The PDK is a collaboration tool that will allow industry to submit technologies and capabilities into a “plug and play” data system for industry-to-industry, industry-to-government and government interagency partnerships and platform integration. It will consist of technical information such as architectural diagrams depicting the flow of data across STE-IS, integration points inclusive of application programming interfaces, and software development kits required for third-party software development.



“The STE-IS team has devised a technical strategy to leverage the core capabilities intended to serve the broader training enterprise while still accommodating more narrow capabilities desired for specific training domains,” said Ricardo Escobar, chief engineer for PEO STRI’s TSS/TMT. “This strategy employs the STE-IS PDK to facilitate the extension of STE-IS to serve these additional capabilities.”



STE-IS constitutes the central software for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE), an enterprise-level training capability that is part of overall Army modernization efforts, that collapses the disparate live-virtual-constructive training systems. Past fielding efforts have shown there is a need for this central software infrastructure to be standardized for compatibility with current and emerging technology and products following modular open systems approaches the commercial marketplace has rapidly adopted.



STE-IS is comprised of three foundational capabilities: the TSS which provides centralized modeling; the TMT which serves as the primary user-interface for planning, preparing, executing and assessing military training exercises; and OWT which provides the three-dimensional visual representation of the underlying terrain. As the foundational underpinnings, the STE-IS extensible architecture, reusable services and composable products facilitate the instantiation of the broader STE ecosystem including the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT), Soldier Virtual Trainer (SVT) and STE-Live Training System (LTS).



“The foundational capabilities resident with STE-IS plus the newly released PDK will allow the Army to realize its vision of a converged, modernized training capability that serves the needs of the entire Army training enterprise,” Escobar said. “The PDK contains controlled unclassified information that provides the requisite technical information to facilitate meaningful and relevant third-party development. Companies who pass the required security vetting process will be able to access the information contained within the PDK.”



Potential benefits of the PDK include significant gains in technical performance efficiency, infrastructure reuse, as well as a compressed timeline from concept to development and fielding. In addition, many modernization programs and efforts focus on non-traditional vendors that specialize in state-of-the-art technology, and the PDK can help those businesses enter the defense sector as well as contribute to its future technical evolution. “Prior to the PDK concept, simulation products existed in silos with their own underlying infrastructure specific to that product,” Escobar said. “This vision of STE is based on a converged technical solution that necessitates a single software infrastructure that is extensible and flexible to be adopted across various training modalities.”



The PDK will better streamline, advance communication and improve efficiency in how the Army and PEO STRI develop and field modeling and simulation capabilities across industry, government and academia. Leveraging a common infrastructure through the PDK concept will simultaneously prevent the previous practice of development in a stovepipe-type environment.



These types of process improvements are critical to the Army’s modernization efforts and the transformational technologies needed to maintain overmatch as the world’s premier land fighting force. Every deploying Solider in the Army uses some type of simulation to train and hone critical warfighting skills. These programs improve individual and collective Soldier lethality, one of the Army’s six current modernization priorities.



Industry can request access to the PDK by emailing usarmy.orlando.peo-stri.list.ste-is-sw-distribution-requests@army.mil.



U.S. Army Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), headquartered in Orlando, Florida, leads a skilled and diverse workforce and works with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.

