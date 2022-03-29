Fleet Readiness Center Southeast launches ground check huts

Photo By Toiete Jackson | 220224-N-DG679-011 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2022) A Fleet Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Toiete Jackson | 220224-N-DG679-011 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2022) A Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) ground crew recovers a Navy T-6A under an Environmental Protection Shelter. The shelters are the first aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville and are built to withstand 135 mph winds. The shelters are the first aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville and are built to withstand 135 mph winds. The huts are designed to protect aircraft and personnel from the harsh Florida weather. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) recently received five new environmental protection shelters or ground check huts. The huts aren't just new to FRCSE, but they are the first of their kind aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville.



"Without the teamwork between FRCSE and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, the huts would not exist," said Cmdr. David Drake, FRCSE's Flight Test Director. "The funds that paid for construction were acquired internally, which shows a commitment from our leadership to constantly find better, safer and more efficient ways to operate."



The primary purpose of the huts is to help extend the life of aircraft by protecting them and their components from UV exposure and heat. Also, the shelters were built keeping in mind the need for powered operations to take place beneath them and taking into account special power needs of future aircraft such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



"While similar huts are used extensively on military bases throughout the southern half of the United States and in hot, sunny environments, the shelters are primarily used throughout the Fleet to keep avionics and machinery cooler resulting in increased on-time departure rates," said Drake. "There is also the added benefit of the shelters providing cooler aircraft interiors for pilots and shaded environments for maintainers."

Most depot maintenance activities will still be performed indoors within hangars, but the huts allow the flexibility for certain maintenance evolutions to occur directly on the flightline.



"These huts have been in-work for a long time, and it's truly amazing to see them up and running for not only my artisans but for all FRCSE personnel who are required to work on the flightline," said Ryan Davis, FRCSE's Trainers Ground Check Supervisor.



Conceived nearly six years ago, construction on the huts broke ground in December 2021 and was completed by the end of February. The shelters totaled approximately $1.4M in cost, but the benefit to the depot and the crews that work beneath them is invaluable.



Those familiar with Florida's scorching temperatures understand the risks of working in direct sunshine during almost any season, particularly for FRCSE's ground and aircrews. Since the teams have taken possession, the boost in morale is significant.



"Morale of the artisans has risen because they know they now have a dry and shaded place to work during those long days on the flightline," said Davis. "As of yet, we have not truly seen the significance of the huts, but we will once our hot, rainy season arrives."



Before the shelters, the hazards for ground maintenance crews ranged from sunburn and heat exhaustion or stroke to melanoma and other types of skin cancers.



"It's a three-fold benefit. Cooler equipment extends equipment life and prevents failures, cooler aircraft interiors prevent overheating aviators during preflight, and working in the shade creates a better quality of work-life for ground crews," said Drake. "In the summer, we've had to delay preflights and functional check flight requirements, and we've even aborted missions based on aircrew dehydration. We also have had ground crew personnel diagnosed with basal cell carcinomas or melanomas. We are hopeful that the shelters will decrease direct sun exposure and help avoid issues like this in the future."



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America's military forces.