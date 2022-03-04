Barnestormer’s bold action saves nearly $150k in training costs, provides excellent joint training opportunity

Nearly 50 Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members from the 104th Fighter Wing, 158th Fighter Wing and 439th Air Mobility Wing worked alongside one another to complete a joint, hands-on Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022.



The CDDAR program is designed to safely and effectively recover damaged or disabled military or civilian aircraft after a mishap or crash so that it may be repaired or salvaged for usable parts. The team at Barnes used inflatable dunnage bags and wire tie-downs to slowly and safely lift the aircraft off the ground during the simulated recovery.



Although dunnage bags brought in from the 103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley ANGB, Connecticut, were responsible for getting the aircraft at Barnes off the ground, Barnestormer Master Sgt. Michael Land, 104FW Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation section supervisor did the bulk of the heavy lifting to get this training off the ground.



This hands-on training was the first of its kind in the New England region and accomplished the annual certification of 36 members from the 104th FW, six from the 158th Fighter Wing, and seven from the 439th AMW. Even though all CDDAR team members go through an annual refresher training at their local installations, outside of their initial skills training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, or flight team chief training at Volk Field, Wisconsin, CDDAR teams only simulate lifting aircraft at their home-station.



Empowered by Command Chief Master Sgt. (ret.) Paul Barbee’s call to Airmen at every level to be bold and make swift, common-sense decisions, Land reached out to Maj. Jason Hickox, Maintenance Squadron commander to see if the Barnes CDDAR team could use an F-15C Eagle static display to complete their annual training this year. The Eagle has been sitting on base, unused, for approximately six years. When asked if it could be used previously, Land had been told the unit could not use the static Eagle, as it belongs to the Air Force Historical Society. After receiving approval from Capt. Hickox, Land reached out to Col. Peter Carr, Maintenance Group commander, for final approval.



Land, who has been in communication with the CDDAR team leads from Westover, Bradley and Burlington since they all attended the advanced CDDAR training at Volk Field, spent the next five months organizing the joint training. He even created a Facebook group and Microsoft Teams page where members share helpful information, like training plans.



Although each of the three units involved fly different air frames, if any civilian or military aircraft mishap were to happen in the Northeast, members from each and every team could be tasked last-minute to respond.



Staff Sgt. Jessica Putnam, 104FW Egress Journeyman, has been on the Barnes CDDAR team for three years. Outside of her initial skills training at Sheppard AFB, this is the only hands-on experience she’s had using real aircraft. While at Sheppard, she trained using the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules and F-15C. However, at Shepherd the setup was a little different, as they used cables and a crane when training with the F15C.

“This training has given me a better understanding of the functionality of how to raise the jet,” Putnam said. “We’re using real, hands-on training which allows you to actually see and know what to do. Being able to know exactly what to do and which safety procedures need to be followed is important because a lot of people freeze and need to be prepared in the moment. Knowledge is power, and with knowledge comes the confidence to do it right,” she said.



Not only was the training beneficial from a hands-on perspective but a joint environment one as well.



“Getting the chance to work together with everyone is really a big deal,” said Felix Chapdelaine, 104FW crash reconnaissance and recovery technician. “I joined the reconnaissance and recovery team to do this type of thing,” he said. “Having people from other units here is great because joint training is so important. You never know when you might get called out to a military or civilian air frame and you already have those points of contact, built relationships and trust.”



Becoming a member of the CDDAR team and participating in this training was unlike anything Staff Sgt. Nicholas Landi, 104FW repair and reclamation crew chief, has ever experienced before. Landi recently joined the unit after coming off active-duty service. “CDDAR looked like something awesome I wanted to be a part of,” he said. “Working alongside members from other units gives me a different look and different ideas on how to go about the process.”



With the success of the Barnes joint CDDAR training now under his belt, Land hopes to use the static air craft again in the future. This hands-on training effectively replaces the hands-on training held at Volk Field, he said. “This type of training not only provides excellent training, but it saves time and an estimated cost of $3,000 per person.”

