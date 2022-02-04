Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oil spill cleanup operations continue in Oswego

    OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Center received initial reports of an oil sheen near the shoreline of
    Breitbeck Park on March 8. Upon further investigation, U.S. Coast Guard and New York State Department of
    Environmental Conservation confirmed evidence of a number six fuel oil discharge originating from the
    Oswego Harbor Power facility and immediately commenced operations to identify and isolate the source
    preventing further introduction of oil into the Oswego harbor.

    Simultaneously, cleanup crews deployed approximately 2,000 feet of boom to contain the spread and remove
    any oil visibly present in the Oswego Harbor utilizing special absorbents. To date, approximately 30,000 gallons
    of oil has been recovered and more than 200 tons of contaminated soil has been excavated and removed from
    the Oswego Harbor Power facility grounds.

    More than 100 contracted personnel from US Ecology, Miller Environmental and other environmental response
    agencies are continuing to assess the source and the cause of the leak, as well as the volume of oil that has
    spilled into the harbor. Cleanup operations have resulted in greatly diminished signs of oil in the harbor and
    teams will continue to closely monitor conditions and respond accordingly if new sightings occur.

    City officials remind mariners to never cross the boom, regardless of the size of the vessel and to refrain from
    using the lower Breitbeck trail to allow contractors to continue work unimpeded. NYSDEC licensed
    rehabilitation centers have recovered ten affected birds and released a duck back into the wild. Cleanup teams
    are on a constant lookout for other affected wildlife. In the event that members of the public encounter wildlife
    with visible signs of oil exposure, please contact 1 (800) 899-4672.

    For more information please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer Lt.j.g. Andre
    Clansy at (716) 860-2148 or via email at Andre.J.Clansy@uscg.mil.
    -USCG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 17:38
    Story ID: 417721
    Location: OSWEGO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oil spill cleanup operations continue in Oswego, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    New York
    Oil Spill
    Sector Buffalo
    Oswego Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT