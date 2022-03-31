USS Missouri Returns Home PEARL HARBOR (March 31, 2022) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri(SSN 780) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a seven-month deployment March 31. Missouri departed Pearl Harbor in August for a regularly-scheduled deployment, in which they performed a full spectrum of operations, to include anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare in the Indo-Pacific region.“There are few things that can bring a crew or team together like success forged by a shared, difficult experience,” said Cmdr. Carlos Martinez, from Atlanta, Georgia, Missouri’s commanding officer. “Deployment is tough on the crew, but we stood focused and united, and return home proud of what we accomplished, eager to reunite with our families.”Missouri completed an Indo-Pacific deployment, performing a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. They completed repairs to the towed sonar array system by integrating a team from several organizations. Missouri’s sonar technicians, alongside Navy divers, worked in challenging conditions to complete the repairs, maintaining Mighty Mo missions vital to national security.“Missouri warriors, of the heralded battle boat, executed with relentless precision while operating in the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1.“We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and welcome them home to Pearl Harbor.”Missouri’s crew trained to be combat ready prior to deployment and continued these high standards during deployment to be prepared for high-end combat.“There were many long days and challenging events, but the entire ship executed the seven-month deployment flawlessly and I am proud of every single Sailor,” said Master ChiefMachinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) David Henley, from Nashville, Tennessee, Missouri’s chief of the boat.During the deployment, Missouri advanced enlisted Sailors to the next paygrade and had22 enlisted Sailors and three officers earn their Submarine Warfare Specialist designation(Dolphins), demonstrating that they are fully qualified in submarines. Missouri also deployed with crew members from five other boats, including three female officers and one female chief, showcasing the submarine community’s ability to build tight bonds.“I got my Dolphins on this deployment and learned what a close community the crew is— we are really like one big family,” said Yeoman (Submarines) Seaman Luis Garcia, fromAnaheim, California. “Everyone will support each other and help each other achieve whatever goals we are after.”Missouri was commissioned July 31, 2010. Missouri is the seventh Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Missouri. It is 377 feet long

Page 2 of 22with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class, fast-attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors.Fast-attack Submarines like Missouri are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core-capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare - from open ocean anti-submarine warfare to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to projecting power ashore with special operation forces andTomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

