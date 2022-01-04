Corps releases South Central Coast Study environmental documents for review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District released the South Central Coast Louisiana, Supplemental Draft Integrated Feasibility Study with Environmental Impact Statement today for a 45-day public review period.



The Corps is seeking public comments on the documents which outlines minor changes related to dry floodproofing at industrial sites included in the South Central Coast’s recommended plan. The non-structural risk reduction plan for residential and public buildings recommended in the final report has not changed.



The recommended plan includes elevation and flood proofing for approximately 2,240 qualifying structures, including residential, commercial, warehouses and public buildings, to reduce potential damages from future tropical storms and hurricanes.



The updated documents eliminate interior dry-floodproofing measures, such as equipment storage and lifts, at warehouses or industrial sites from inclusion in the recommended plan.



The South Central Coast Louisiana project will provide non-structural hurricane and storm surge damage risk reduction measures in the 3,000 square mile study area located in St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes in southcentral Louisiana.



The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the draft environmental impact statement. Comments will be accepted through May 16, 2022 and should be directed to:



Comments or information can be provided to:



Alice Kerl

CEMVN–PM–B

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

New Orleans District

7400 Leake Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70118



or by e-mail:

Southcentralcoaststudy@usace.army.mil



The report and supporting information are available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/South-Central-Coast/

