55th MEB gets new commander

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lt. Col. Brad Pierson took command of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division during a change-of-command ceremony here March 26.



Pierson succeeds Col. John Pippy, who has commanded the 55th MEB since March 2019.



Pierson, former commander of 165th Military Police Battalion, thanked Pippy for his leadership and mentorship while he was a battalion commander under Pippy’s command. Pierson also thanked Pippy for the work he performed in getting the brigade into the position it is currently in.



“I want to thank you for the position that you have put the brigade in. It is ready and positioned to handle any future challenge,” said Pierson.



Pierson also had a message to the Soldiers of the brigade.



“Soldiers of the 55th brigade, I want to thank you for what you have done and continue to do for this great brigade,” said Pierson. “I am a true believer that the way to success is with a team effort, and I’m extremely excited to continue the great work of this outstanding team.



As he relinquished command, Pippy said he reflected on a couple of things.



“The sergeants major that I’ve had a chance to serve with, you do not realize the kind of impact that they have," Pippy said. "They never allow us as commanders to forget the importance of taking care of our Soldiers.”



The 55th MEB has been a busy brigade since Pippy took command in 2019. Several units have deployed, redeployed, and COVID-19 broke out; a mission that Pippy became the commander of Pennsylvania Task Force North (a joint task force of Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guard units in Northern part of the state). Between local and state missions, the 55th MEB/ PTF-N were heavily involved in supporting the needs of the state, while continuing to support federal missions across the world.



“We always train for our federal mission, but when the state has called the 55th MEB always stands up to challenge, and I’ll never forget that,” said Pippy. “No matter the turmoil, or high political tensions, we always have 55th MEB Soldiers volunteering to support their state and community.”



During COVID-19 when vaccination missions began, the Soldiers of the 55th and Pippy were tasked with running and working a vaccination site in Philadelphia (a mission that he would later be appointed dual-status commander of the National Guard and Active Duty forces). It was a mission during his command time that he will never forget.



“A young Soldier from Philadelphia was part of the vaccination mission. The pride in that Soldier’s eyes when she gave a vaccine to her grandmother, because at the time Philadelphia had the lowest vaccination rate in the state, was incredible,” said Pippy. “The Pennsylvania National Guard were there supporting their community. That is what being a citizen-Soldier means, helping out the community.”



Addressing his Soldiers for the last time, he had made sure to thank them one last time for their hard work and dedication.



“I want the Soldiers and the leaders to know that it was truly an honor to be your commander,” said Pippy.



The 55th brigade has been a part of the 28th ID since it was designated during force redesign in 1917. The brigade transitioned from an armored brigade combat team to a MEB on Sept. 1st, 2016. Today, the 55th MEB is headquartered at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center, and is made up of the 337th Engineer Battalion, 165th Military Police Battalion and 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment.

