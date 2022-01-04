NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs welcomes Companies with Manufacturing and Repair Capabilities to upcoming events

The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) small business community will be attending Sea-Air-Space 2022, April 4-6, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland and the 2022 Navy Gold Coast Conference, September 6-8, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center. Small businesses with manufacturing and/or repair capabilities are encouraged to meet with the NAVSUP small business team at these events.



In support of these engagements, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) has compiled a list of items that are candidates for additional source development. Vendors can obtain the source development candidate list and instructions on how to proceed here: https://sam.gov/opp/cf86d7e256424a25838348f19a4fef81/view.



Additionally, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk has posted their FY22/FY23 Long Range Acquisition Forecast. The forecast listing can be found here: https://sam.gov/opp/060367b11b5e4be89c4e682f0fcb1284/view.



“This release further advances our initiative to improve proactive communication with industry on upcoming requirements,” said NAVSUP Office of Small Business Director Chris Espenshade. “The earlier we can communicate mission requirements, the better we can position small business industry partners to compete. The FLC Norfolk and NAVSUP WSS procurement missions are critical to the Navy’s sustainment success, so it’s imperative we leverage the intangibles small business brings to the fight.”



Industry partners should upload their capabilities or interest to the NAVSUP Interested Vendor/Capabilities Portal (https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/business_opps_vendor_form/) prior to onsite discussions.



Companies unable to meet the team at these upcoming engagements but have repair capabilities can reach out to:

- Director, NAVSUP Office of Small Business: Mr. Chris Espenshade; chris.espenshade.civ@us.navy.mil

- Deputy Director, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Office of Small Business: Ms. Annette Stevenson; annette.stevenson4.civ@us.navy.mil

- Small Business Technical Advisor, NAVSUP WSS: Mr. Robert Hughes; robert.w.hughes.civ@us.navy.mil



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 08:03 Story ID: 417619 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs welcomes Companies with Manufacturing and Repair Capabilities to upcoming events, by Matthew Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.